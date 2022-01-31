Orbie Katherine Candler, age 92 of Granite City, IL, passed away January 29, 2022 at Stearns Nursing and Rehab, Granite City, IL. She was born February 1, 1929 in Stewart County, TN to the late Thomas and Minnie Wallace Parker. Orbie was raised in Indian Mound, TN. On February 16, 1946 she married Robert Leon Candler, and spent her life devoted to raising her family in Granite City, IL. She was a member of Calvary Lighthouse Church and volunteered at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed embroidery work and loved her family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by her brothers, Roscoe, Lendis, Malcolm, and AJ Parker and sisters, Louise Reynolds and Margrette Taylor. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Long Creek Church of the Nazarene with Clay Watson officiating, burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound, TN. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time-of-service Tuesday at the church. Pallbearers will be Jason Candler, Eli Candler, Robert Parker, Gary Parker, Jacob Candler, and Caleb Candler. Arrangements are entrusted to Anglin Funeral Home, Dover, TN. Online condolences may be made at anglinfuneralhome.com.
