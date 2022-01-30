Opal M. White, age 92, of Madison, IL, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at her home. Opal was born on May 11, 1929 in Festus, MO, a daughter of the late Bernard DeRousse and Stella (Bowman) DeRousse.
On January 23, 1965 Opal DeRousse married Norvell C. “Whittie” White, the love of her life in Festus, MO, and Whittie passed away on January 19, 2007. She was a faithful member of St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic in Madison, IL, and also a member of St. Ann Solidarity. Opal was a talented seamstress and she had worked at the Garment Factory in Festus, MO, retiring after many years of dedicated service. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Opal loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. Opal will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Opal was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Courtney May; and by three sisters and four brothers.
Opal is survived by her brother, John W. (Betty) DeRousse of Festus, MO; many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church in Madison, IL, with the funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father Stephen Thompson officiating.
Opal will be laid to rest next to Whittie at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Mary & St. Mark Catholic Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.
