Opal Irene Burnham, 97, of Jennings, Mo., passed into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 23, 2021 at her daughter’s residence in Ferguson, MO.
She was born on January 3, 1924 in Annapolis, MO to John and Carrie (Ford) Smith.
The loving mother and grandmother worked at Barnes Hospital in the dietary department then worked for Bussmann Fuse Company in St. Louis, MO. Opal was a wonderful mother and strong woman of faith. She loved her 6 children and many grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. We know she is now enjoying the matchless and awesome presence of Jesus Christ and we know she is waiting for us to join her.
Opal is survived by 3 daughters: Louise Purgahn of Florissant, MO, Mary De Yong of Granite City, IL and Pamela (John) Degler of Ferguson, MO; a son, Lonnie Ray (Carla) Burnham of Overland, MO; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a sister, Edna Miller of Gerald, MO.
Besides her parents, Opal is preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Blount; a son, Leonard Burnham; a brother, Tom Smith and 5 sisters: Helen, Dorothy, Lucille, Evelyn and Shirley.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com