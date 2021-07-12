Onita J. Sipes, 86 of Alvaton, KY formerly of Granite City passed away peacefully on Friday, July 9, 2021 in Bowling Green, KY with her family by her side.
Onita was born on April 7, 1935 in Steele, MO; the daughter of the late Algea and Uni Veatrice (King) Marley. Onita was a nurse’s aide at Eden Village in Glen Carbon and a member of Johnson Road General Baptist Church in Granite City. Onita was a talented quilter and was known for baking her pies and cakes. She loved family gatherings and spending time with all of her family. Onita will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
Onita is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Willis Hurshel Sipes, whom she married on August 31, 1957; children, David and Christi Sipes of Alvaton, KY, Danny and Dawn Sipes of Newburgh, IN, Denny and Ellen Sipes of Granite City, IL, Belinda and Donald Shary of Granite City, IL, Greg and Katherine Sipes of Leander, TX; grandchildren, Clint Sipes, Minday and Corey Woodruff, Bryan and Molly Sipes, Crystal Sharp, Curtis and Elizabeth Sharp, Breanna and Paul Rehmer, Amanda Sipes and fiancé, Blake, Anthony and Ashley Heartline, Whitney and Sonny Hankins, Tiyler Sipes, Marley Sipes and fiancé, Cory, Willis Sipes, Russell Sipes, Austin Sipes and numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Marley; sisters, Marie Rhea, Louise Pilkington, Hettie Jernigan.
In addition to her parents, Onita was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Blankley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the Dementia Society of America.