Oliver Robert Gilland, 73, of Collinsville, IL died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born on May 20, 1949 in Westbury, NY to Robert and Mazie (Sauls) Gilland.
Oliver married Lori Cook in Maryville, IL on September 13, 2003.
The loving husband and father enjoyed golf and sports in general, specifically teaching his daughter how to play basketball. He was also a car racing fan.
Besides his wife, Oliver is survived by a daughter, Mazie Gilland of Collinsville; a brother, Christopher (Melody) Gilland of Fairview Heights and 3 sisters: Wanda Johnson of Versailles, KY, Eileen (Brandon) Duplain of Edwardsville and Kathy Todd of Odenton, MD.
Oliver is preceded in death by his parents.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
