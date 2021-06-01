Oddriea Ann Bazzell, 42, of Granite City passed May 28, 2021 in Cadet Mo.
Born in Granite City November 18 1978 daughter of Gary L. and Nancy G.(Dunlap) Bazzell .
Also surviving are daughter Alex of Granite City, brothers Gary L.(Caitlin)Bazzell of Lake Stevens, WA.,
and Marvin(Amy) Bazzell of Granite City. Also, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation Saturday June 5, 2020 noon to 5 pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City
Family funeral service Sunday June 6, 2021 at 2 pm at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
Pastor John Walters officiating
Memorial to the family for Alex.