Nyle Wayne Wright, 87, of Granite City, IL passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born to the late William and Louise (Clark) Wright on May 25, 1935 in Hunter, Arkansas.
After his time in the military, the U.S. Army Airborne veteran worked as a truck driver in construction and was a lifetime member of the Venice Social Club. He loved duck hunting and being outdoors and was a championship duck caller.
Nyle Is survived by his loving companion: Marilyn Rice of Granite City; a daughter: Michelle Will of Granite City; a son: Chuck Wright of West Frankfort, IL, 2 step-daughters: Heather Nash and Kim (Dale) Martin of Granite City; a step-son: Larry White of Granite City; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister: Lois Essenpreis of Granite City, IL and other special family members: step-granddaughter: Alayna Metzger and niece, Kellie (Grant) White all of Granite City and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Lenny Wright; and 2 sisters: Janice Minder and Vicki Eckert.
The family will hold a celebration of Nyle’s life at a later date in April at the Venice Social Club.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.