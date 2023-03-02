Norman Thomas “Tom” Peck, 89, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. He was born June 25, 1933, in Granite City, a son of the late Harry and Clara (Durnberg) Peck. He married Rhoda M. (Reading) Peck on August 18, 1962, in Granite City and she passed away on November 10, 2017. Tom retired as a computer analyst from ASCOM in St. Louis with over 30 years of dedicated service with the government. He was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Granite City and enjoyed his days of woodworking, painting, bowling and working crossword puzzles. Tom is survived by three children and their spouses, Keith and Jennifer Peck of Granite City, Tina and John James of Millstadt and Greg and Kelly Peck of Maryville; five grandchildren and spouses, Misty and Paul Bridges, Jacob Peck, Katelyn Peck, Sarah Peck and Ashley Peck; a great granddaughter, Mackinzey Bridges; step-grandchildren, Johnny James, Shannon and Mike O’Neill, Dean and Krista Bennett, McCall Roseman, Payten England and Ty England; step-great grandchildren, Sierra, Rylee, Michael Jr., Johnny Jr. and Vada; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Randy, Russell and Richard Peck.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, with Reverend Chris Sedabres officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville with military honors. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association and may be accepted at the chapel. www.irwinchapel.com