Norman Paul Richter Sr., 75, passed away Sat. July 24, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL.
He was born June 18, 1946 in St. Louis, MO to the late Gilbert & Helen (Hornung) Richter.
Norman was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked for and retired from Wonder Bread.
Survivors include 2 sons: Norman P. (Jenny) Richter and Paul Michael (Lindsey) Richter; 8 grandchildren; a brother: Gilbert (Nancy) Richter of Yuma, AZ; a sister: Phyllis (Mike) Geske of Granite City; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife: Brenda (Shieb) Richter and companion: Dixie Knott.
Services are private.
Cremation arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.