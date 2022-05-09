Norma Rudd

Norma Jean Rudd, age 85, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at her home. Norma was born on July 23, 1936 in Granite City, IL, a daughter of the late Doyle and Ruth (Wilson) VonSchmittou.
On June 24, 1978, Norma married Wilson H. Ruddd in Granite City, IL, and Wilson passed away on March 17, 2010. Norma retired as office manager from the State of Illinois Department of Rehabilitation in Granite City, IL. She enjoyed crocheting, solving word puzzles, putting jig saw puzzles together and painting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family whom she loved dearly. Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend to many. She never met a stranger and she was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Norma will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by two sons, Doyle Mifflin and Jeffery Mifflin; sister, Jeanette Woods; and by a stepson, Don Rudd
She is survived by her loving children, Vicki Nance of Atlanta, GA, Patti Sauer of Granite City, IL and Steve (Kathy) Mifflin of Missouri; dear daughter-in-law, Sandy Mifflin of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL.
In celebration of her life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with Pastor David Brimm officiating. Norma will be laid to rest at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL.
