Norma Lorine Roney, 91, of St. Charles, Missouri and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home. She was born August 7, 1930 in Edwardsville, a daughter of the late William Ray and Arizona (Stephens) Hollis. She married Morris Lee Roney on March 12, 1949 at the First Assembly of God Church in Granite City and he passed away on February 12, 2008. Norma was a devoted and loving homemaker whom cherished her family. She had also worked as a substitute teacher through the years and had worked as an administrative assistant with the Granite City school board. She was a longtime member of GC First Assembly in Granite City and enjoyed her years of ministry in singing and puppet ministry. She was a talented seamstress and loved her days of entertaining others with her great cooking and ability to host wonderful get togethers with family and friends. She enjoyed collecting her Precious Moments and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by four children, Maurene Toby of Decatur, Janine Roney of Columbia, Morris Lee Roney Jr. of St. Charles and Deborah Kay (William) Meade of St. Charles; five grandchildren, Janine Cavanaugh, Ronald Lee (Michelle) Cooper Jr., Jennifer (Patrick) Hahn, Amber Criswell and Alicia (Joseph) Parent; five great grandchildren, Brittany, Brianna, Hayli, Nathaniel and Allison; two sisters, Naomi Thomas of Pontoon Beach and Joyce (Larry) Fencel of Missouri; two brothers, Paul (Diane) Hollis of Granite City and David Hollis of Granite City; sister-in-law, Lora Hollis of Granite City; numerous nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Roberson and Sylvia (Hans) Seemiller; a brother, Glen Hollis and brother-in-law, Eugene Thomas.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 with Reverend Byron Wampler officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com