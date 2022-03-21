Norma Jean Morris, 69, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:28 p.m. Wed. Mar. 16, 2022 at her home.
She was born Feb. 10, 1953 in Granite City to Geneva (Keil) Taylor of Granite City and the late Gene Taylor.
She married William Morris June 28, 2003 and he preceded her in death Oct. 8, 2021.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Jeanna Pinkley of Carlyle, IL and Laura Winnie of Granite City; a son: Michael Mize of Granite City; several grandchildren; a brother: Robert Brooks Sr.; and a sister: Phyllis Nance both of Granite City.
In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by a brother: Ricky Brooks; and 2 sisters: Carolyn Weathers and Patricia Hufstedler.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.