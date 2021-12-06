Norma H. Schwager, 98, of Collinsville, Illinois passed away at 1:07 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. She was born February 11, 1923 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Helen (nee Helde) and Edward J. Maloney and the step-daughter of Helen (nee Glassman) Maloney. She was married to Edward L. Schwager on November 29, 1947, who preceded her in death. Norma was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her family. In 1972 Norma and Ed retired to Brooksville, Florida where she took up golf and nourished her creative side. Norma enjoyed painting, drawing, crocheting and all sorts of crafts. Norma loved people and made friends wherever she lived. When Norma’s grandchildren were born, she and Ed moved back to the area to be with their family, where her goal was to spoil her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma is survived by her children, EJ (Rita) Schwager and Susan (Dave) Gaither; grandchildren, Kyle (Kelley) Gaither and Kit (Dianna) Gaither and great grandchildren, Kai, Kelea and Gavin Gaither. She is also survived by numerous nieces; nephews and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Norma was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, John, Wilson, George and Wayne Schwager and sisters-in-law, Lela Elwick and Nancy Schlueter. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Father John Beveridge officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of floral tributes, the family suggests memorial contributions to Partners for Pets, 9136 Lower Marine Road, Troy, IL 62281 or to Vitas Community Connection, 16 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
