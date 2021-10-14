Norma Bennett, age 89, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at San Gabriel Memory Care in Glen Carbon, IL. Norma was born on May 8, 1932 in Mitchell, IL, a daughter of the late Edward Howard McDonald and Lillian Dorothy (Hess) McDonald.
On January 12, 1957, Norma married Charles Bennett, the love of her life. Norma was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and making crafts. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and a dear friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her siblings, Harold McDonald, Alice Prewett and Betty Parizon.
She is survived by her devoted husband of sixty-four years, Charles Bennett of Granite City, IL; loving children, Charleen (Marshall) Evans of Granite City, IL, Mike (Gwen) Bennett of Collinsville, IL and Tim Bennett of Granite City, IL; proud grandmother to Christopher (Jennifer) Evans, Zachary Bennett, Benjamin Bennett and Lucas Bennett; proud great-grandmother to Emma Evans and Chloe Evans; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, a visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City, IL, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.