Nora Jean Ebersohl, 58, of Granite City, Illinois passed at 2:27 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2022 at her home. She was born January 9, 1964 in Alton, a daughter of the late Ronald and Sandra (Castlebury) Ebersohl. She worked many years in housekeeping and laundry services with Super 8 hotels and at Stearns Nursing and Rehab. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by three children, Brad (Molly) Ebersohl of Belleville, Ashley Duley of Granite City and Terry Duley of Granite City; five grandchildren, Jared Pieper, Tyler Andrews, Zaidyn Duley, Kaylynn Duley and Ryileigh Duley; two brothers, Keith (Jennifer) Ebersohl of East Alton and Kenny (Donna) Ebersohl of Granite City; other extended family and friends.
In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Ron McGrew officiating. Memorials may be made to the family and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com