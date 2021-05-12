Nita Jean (Barton) Riddle, 65, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
Nita was born December 26, 1955 in Granite City, a daughter of the late Golden Coin and Doris Jean (McCarter) Barton.
She is survived by her husband Tommy Allen “Tom” Riddle, whom she married on May 23, 1987 in Mitchell, Illinois.
With an exceptional work ethic, Nita dedicated 27 years to her career servicing the behavioral health field through Magellan Health in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Her selfless commitment has left an immeasurable impact not only on those she worked alongside but also on so many whose lives, and livelihoods, were affected by her work.
In her younger days she enjoyed rollerskating and bowling. She was always known for her love of singing to family and how much her dog Franklin loved her voice. Her spare time was filled with crocheting, knitting, sewing, playing games with loved ones, reading and attending yard sales.
Heartily devoted to her family, Nita fulfilled a great number of roles within it as a strong, dependable and caring daughter, sister, aunt, mother, wife and grandmother.
In addition to her beloved husband, she is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Brandi Jean and Shawn Heck of Granite City and Tiffany Riddle of Granite City; granddaughter, Abigail Jean Heck of Granite City; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry and Dianne Barton of Dover, Tennessee and Randy and Jennifer Barton of Vandalia, Illinois; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Jim Metcalf of Granite City; step-sister and brother-in-law, Shirley Gale and David Byrum of Mitchell; step-sister-in-law Connie Jones of St. James, Missouri; father-in-law, William “Bill” Riddle of Hazelwood, Missouri; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; other extended family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Quanita Jean Kopp; step-mother, Shirley Barton; step-brother, Jack Jones; mother-in-law, Charlotte Riddle and a sister-in-law, Lona Riddle.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Chris Sedabres officiating.
Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Nita was passionate about mental health.
Memorials may be made to N.A.M.I. National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd, Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203 and may be accepted at the funeral home.