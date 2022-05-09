Nelson King

Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 69F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with mainly clear skies. Low 69F. SSE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.