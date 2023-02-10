Nell D. McElroy, 91, of Carterville and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:43 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale. She was born February 17, 1931, in Dover, Tennessee, a daughter of the late James Edward and Grace Ray (Biggs) Cranford. She married the love of her life, The Reverend Elmer Lucian McElroy on November 18, 1950, in Dover, Tennessee and he preceded her to Heaven on August 16, 2005. She enjoyed her many years of ministering along side of her husband to many people. She was a faithful homemaker, dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Kenny Lomprez of Riverton, Illinois, Debbie and Wesley Henson of Carterville, Donna and David Jacobs of Lutz, Florida and Rhonda and Jeff Short of Marietta, Georgia; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Gerald and Carolyn McElroy of Sparta and Michael McElroy of Granite City; ten grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded by two sisters, Mary Beasley and Janie Cranford and a brother, Earl Cranford.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Gerald McElroy and The Reverend Wesley Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to The Ridge Church building fund, 7350 Old Highway 13, Carbondale, IL 62901 and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com