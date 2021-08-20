Nancy Ruth Hall, 75, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:50 a.m. Fri. Aug. 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 5, 1946 in Granite City to the late Melba Fae (Howell) Medley and Arnold Alvy Storey.
On Aug. 23, 1997, she and Gerald Hall were married in Granite City. He preceded her in death Aug. 3, 2019.
Nancy had been the office manager for Dr. Aronberg. She loved going on vacations and was a member of DAV Granite City Chapter #53 Auxiliary and the Granite City APA.
She is survived by 4 children: David (Cindy) Harkey Jr. of Macks Creek, MO, Karla (William) Burger of Lebanon, IL, Kathy Baugus of Granite City and Jason Harkey of Kampsville, IL; 8 grandchildren: David Harkey III, Amanda Bollenbach, Kristin Zimmer, Brandon Munie, Alex Burger, Jacob Burger, Nicholas Burger and Marissa Harkey; 5 great-grandchildren: Veda, Norah and Isaac Bollenbach and Elena and David Harkey IV; a brother: Gary(Pam) Storey of Freeburg, MO and 2 sisters: Leah Storey-Stilley and Dee Anne (Tom) Byrne Scott, all of Troy, IL.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Randall and George Storey.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Mon. Aug. 23, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory where services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tues. Aug. 24, 2021 with Chaplain Debi Roam officiating. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or D.A.V. Granite City Chapter #53.
