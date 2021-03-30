Nadine Jewel (Heistand) Ryan, 85, of Granite City, IL. , born November 4, 1935, passed away Monday March 29, 2021, at Granite City Rehab and Nursing in Granite City, IL.
Nadine retired from the State of IL Employment Services as a supervisor, a promotion she received at the age of 75. Prior to working at the State of IL, she had a lengthy career in sales at Dillard’s and also the Sofa & Chair Company. Since retiring, Nadine has kept active planning the class of 1953’s monthly lunch outings, reunions, and assisting in coordinating the Old Grads gatherings.
Nadine had a love for cooking, but that was mostly driven by her desire to keep her family together and close. She was an avid reader, loved listening to music and loved watching game shows. She was a woman that never ceased to amaze you with her many talents, abilities, and interests.
Nadine is preceded in death by her husband, the only love of her life, Thomas J. Ryan, parents Arthur and Rosa (Hampsten) Heistand, three brothers Harry, Dale and Charles, five sisters Norma Skoklo, Rosalie Stern, Evelyn Saksa, Sarabelle Corbin, and Dorothy Heistand. Sister-in-Law and Brother-in-Law Patricia & Robert Shipley.
She is survived by her beloved children Thomas Shane Ryan, Arthur Shawn Ryan and wife Shelley, and Shara Kay Young and husband Greg, grandchildren Mary Wright and husband Steven, Thomas Ryan, and Taylor Ryan and her fiancé Wes Sloan, great grandchildren Henry Wright and soon to be Holly Kay Wright, Sister -in-Law and Brother-in-Law Sandra and Larry Richey along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation 11 am til1 1 pm Private family funeral service at 1pm on April 1, 2021 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois.