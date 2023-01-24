Nadine Harrison

Nadine J. Harrison, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. She was born July 8, 1931, in Granite City, a daughter of the late Carl Ruemmler and the late Edna (Schiber) Nagy. Nadine married Robert P. Harrison on March 22, 1952, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City and he passed away on March 28, 1999. She retired in 1989 from the Granite City Police Department after many years of dedicated service as a secretary. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City and enjoyed her days of walking, working word search and puzzle books and watching Jeopardy. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a daughter, Janet Johnson of Edwardsville; a granddaughter and her husband, Amy L. and Steve Moore of Maryville; two great grandsons, Kyle and Jake Moore of Maryville; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Wendell Johnson; a brother, Charles Ruemmler and a sister, Maxine Nemeth. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Karla Frost officiating. Burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Vitas Hospice and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
