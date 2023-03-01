Myrna R. Freeman, 55, of Granite City, IL, passed away Wed. Mar. 1, 2023.
She was born Mar. 8, 1967 in East St. Louis, IL to Linda L. (Honness) Madison of Granite City and the late Darwin Freeman.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 4 children: Danelle (Josh) Nickens, Brixanna Barbarotto, Alex Wagener and Albert Wagener; and a sister: Cynthia (Johnny) Pastoriza.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Allison Marlene Wagener; and a brother: Darwin Freeman Jr.
Services are private.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.