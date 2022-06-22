Myrna Lee Amisch, 68, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:17 p.m. Tues. June 21, 2022 at Anderson Hospital ER in Maryville, IL.
She was born Nov. 29, 1953 in Granite City to the late Leonard E. & Arlene E. (Wilmirth) Kesterson.
Her husband, Chris Sidney Amisch, preceded her in death May 10, 2008.
Myrna retired as a Program Specialist from Madison County Community Development. She was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.
She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law: David & Jean Kesterson of Eureka, MO.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at Noon on Tues. June 28, 2022 at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Granite City with Fr. Gene Stormer officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the favorite charity of one’s choice.
