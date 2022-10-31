Myra Nolan, 93, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Myra was born July 29, 1929, to Jess and Beatrice (York) Allen in Blytheville, Arkansas. She and Herbert Nolan were married in 1944. Myra was a member of Full Gospel Fellowship. She was a hard worker and served as a caregiver for others after she retired from Bussmann Fuse in St. Louis, Missouri. She enjoyed gardening and was known for her wonderful breadmaking.
Survivors include her daughter, Belinda (Tony) Vitale of Collinsville, Illinois; sons: Benny Nolan of Granite City, Illinois, and Kenny (Debbie) Nolan of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren: Benny (Rhonda) , Pam, Chris (Katie), Melissa (John), Kenny, Angie (Jeff), and Danny; great grandchildren: Jaylyn, Dylyn, Elaina, Corinthia (Tim), Alex (Bryan), Candice, Jaeden, Jaren, Jesse, Mantha, Cooper, and Alexis; great great grandchildren: Rileigh, Oliver, Dakota, and Maddox; and brother, Charles Allen of Blytheville, Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Nolan; parents; brother, Rondall Allen; and sisters: June Carson and Becky Shea.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at Irwin Chapel. Burial will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Steele, Missouri.