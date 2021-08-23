Milford “Bud” Earl Cook, 90, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 7:55 a.m. Thurs. Aug. 19, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center ER in Granite City.
He was born Oct. 15, 1930 in Bollinger, MO to the late Willis & Laura (Stevens) Cook.
On Oct. 6, 1962, he and Mary Ann Wiser were married in Granite City. She preceded him in death June 10, 2021.
Bud was a US Navy Korean war veteran serving on the USS Iowa. After military service he was a baker for Hostess Bakery in St. Louis, MO.
He is survived by a daughter: Karen (Jeff Ford) Smith of Granite City; 2 grandchildren: Alexia (Austin) Gregory of Bentonville, AR and Nathaniel Smith of Granite City; and a sister: Myrtle Davis of Jonesboro, AR.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 2 daughters: Kimberly and Mary Ellen Cook; 3 brothers: Henry, John and Truman; and 5 sisters: Essie, Jessie, Opal, Wilma and Grace.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at 3:00 p.m. Sat. Aug. 28, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.