Mildred M. Roderick, of Granite City and Edwardsville, Illinois passed away in Clearwater, Florida on Monday, April 13, 2020.
She was born January 28, 1929 in Granite City, a daughter of the late George Howard and the late Bernice (Trotts) Komosa.
She married Lawrence Richard Roderick on October 9, 1948 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City and he passed away on May 31, 2008.
In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Howard.
Mildred had served as Parish Secretary for St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church for many years before joining Jo Elaine Foster & Associates, PC as Business Manager. She will be remembered most for the love and special times shared as spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and special friend.
She is survived by daughters, Kathleen (Donald) Deters of Wildwood, Missouri and Patricia (Bruce Miller) Roderick of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Shannon) Deters of Wildwood, Missouri and Laura (Kevin) Dieckmann of Wildwood, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Thomas Deters; sister, Dorothy Calame of Galena, Illinois; other extended family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 N. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville, Illinois on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner, VF as Celebrant.
Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul.