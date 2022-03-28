Mildred Joyce Hastings, 83, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 13, 1938 in Owensboro, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Omar and Sadie (Childers) McGee. She married the love of her life, Ronald C. Hastings Sr. on October 15, 1966 in East St. Louis, Illinois and he passed away on May 27, 2017. She was a loving and dedicated homemaker whom cherished taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Kathy Boyette of Charleston, Illinois, Julia Gibbs of Granite City, Deanna and Kyle Smith of Granite City and Matthew and Marcy Yarbrough of Granite City; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Yarbrough of Granite City; twelve grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a brother, Billy McGee of Naples, Florida; two sisters, Diane Royal of Seabrook, Texas and Elizabeth Ann Upchurch of Columbia, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald Hastings Jr. and Michael Yarbrough; a grandson, Roy Hogan III; a granddaughter, Amanda Yarbrough; a great grandson, Mason Wells and a brother, Bobby McGee.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Cathy Crippen officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com