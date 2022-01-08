Mike (Michael) Eugene Wood Sr., 67, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:40 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, surrounded by his family. He was born June 7, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a son of the late Jack Julian Wood and Anna Louise Scharfinski. He married Sandra Denise (Dover) Wood on June 20, 1987 in Granite City and she survives. He retired from Coca-Cola after many years of dedicated service as a driver. He was very active and enjoyed his years of volunteering with the American Red Cross working with many disaster relief situations. He also volunteered with the Granite City and Alton School Districts and provided many people with CPR training. Mike proudly served his country with the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. He has continued serving his country with the Patriot Guard for several years. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by seven children, Angie Wood, Teresa VanHuss, Michael (Emily) Wood Jr., Michael (Jessica) Simpson, Lisa (Scott) Odom-Bowles, Jennifer (Steve) Tarnovsky, and Erica (Nick) Bohmer; 22 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff (Teri) Wood of Michigan; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Jack Julian Wood Jr. and Mark Steven Wood and three sisters, Linda Louise Wood, Geralyn Ann Wood and Cynthia Louise Collier. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Harry Chronister officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. The procession to the cemetery will be led by The Patriot Guard in his honor. Memorials may be made to The St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
