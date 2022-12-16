Mike Leroy Fuller, 67, of Edwardsville passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born September 15, 1955 in Granite City to Robert Fuller Sr. and Betty (Hull) Fuller.
Mike was a member of the NRA and enjoyed fishing, hunting and Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
He is survived by his daughters, Jody Lemp of Alton, Melissa (Jeff) Mullins of Roscoe, Amanda (Jeff) Standefer of Hammond, IN and Danielle (Rafael) Cortes of NY; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Richard Fuller Sr of Edwardsville and Phillip (Laura) Fuller of Granite City and sister, Buffey (Anthony) Dowdy of Steelville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert Fuller Jr and Skipper Fuller.
Visitation will from 10 am. until noon , Monday, December 19, 2022 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.