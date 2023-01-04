Miguel de Jesus Villegas de Santiago, 18, of Collinsville, IL passed away at 2:55 p.m. Sun. Jan. 1, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born Aug. 25, 2004 in Zacatecas, Mexico to Miguel Villegas and Maria de Santiago of Collinsville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister: Kimberly Villegas; and a brother: Axel Villegas.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fri. Jan. 6, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Sat. Jan. 7, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City with the Rev. Fr. Harold Fisher OMI as celebrant. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
