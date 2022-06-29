Michelle Ziegler

Michelle Rene Ziegler, age 55 of , IL, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Michelle was born on August 3, 1966 in St. Louis, MO, a daughter of John and Grace (Doering) Ziegler of Granite City, IL.
Michelle was a faithful member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great-aunt and a dear friend. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her loving parents, Michelle is survived by her dear sister, Lisa (Mark) Hudspeth of Granite City, IL; proud aunt to Robert Webb and Scott (Michelle) Webb; proud great-aunt to Henry Webb and Theodore Webb; extended family and friends.
Michelle graduated from high school and immediately went on to receive her master’s degree in Biology Sciences at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and Biosecurity and Disaster Preparedness at St. Louis University. Currently working on her third master’s degree in Cultural Heritage and Resource Management at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Michelle was experienced in Biology, Historical Research, Instructional Design, Classroom and Online Instruction, and Public Speaking.
Michelle spent her days researching and keeping up with plague developments, digital heritage, and museology. Published works on The Medieval Globe, Medievalists.net, and The Black Death Network. Volunteered at the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site and Toddhall Retreat and Conference Center.
In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL, with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.
Memorial donations may be given to St. George’s Episcopal Church in Belleville, IL.
