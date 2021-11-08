Michelle Victoria Ashby, 59, of Granite City, IL died on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
She was born on June 25, 1962 in Granite City, IL to Michael Ashby and Patricia (Watkins) Miller.
Michelle enjoyed reading, coloring and growing plants. She also loved animals and her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
The loving mother and grandmother is survived by 3 children: Heather (Darrin) Toney of Granite City, IL, Samantha Ashby and fiance Mark Davis of Arnold, MO and John Ashby of Granite City, IL; 8 grandchildren: Chasity, Caleigh, Tyler, Brenden, Tristan, Nathin, Jordan and Marky; 1 great grandchild, Eastyn; a brother, James Miller of Granite City, Il and 2 sisters: Tracy Romeo of Granite City, IL and Jennifer Miller of Granite City, IL.
Michelle is preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Clinton and a brother, Daniel Ashby.
A memorial visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
