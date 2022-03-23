Michael Wayne Norton 70 of Granite City passed Tuesday March 22, 2022 at St. Louis University Hospital.
Mike was born July 5, 1951 in Gideon Missouri son of the late Edward W, C, and Georgia Ruth (Powell Norton.
Spent many years as a sales rep for Belkamp Tool of Louisville Ky.
Mike is survived and will be missed by his sister Anita R. Huckla of Granite City, nieces Dawna (Paul) Smith, Mary (Thad) Foreman, Darla (Phillip) Popmarkoff, nephews Alan and Blake Norton, great nieces and great nephews.
Proceeded by his parents and Brother Walter Norton.
Visitation Friday March 25, 2022 5-8 pm Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, Granite City, IL. Funeral Saturday March 26, 2022 10 am at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Burial Sunset Hill Estates Glen Carbon, IL.