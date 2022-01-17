Michael Turner

Michael Eugene Turner Sr. 64 of Granite City passed January 16, 2022 at Gateway Hospital Granite City Il. Son of the late Marion and Geneva Cradduck Turner born in Gideon Mo.
Survived by his children Michael (Kelly) Turner ll of Dittmer Mo. Dona Turner and Angela Turner of Granite City. 5 grandchildren. Sister Emma Redstone and Patricia Overfelt of Granite City brother Tony (Rhonda) Turner of Granite City.
Preceded by his wife Wanda Lorene Bell (married June 18 1976) passed December 5, 2011
Son Joshua A. Turner, Sister Pauline Gribble brothers Charles and Carlton “Jr, Butch” Turner
Spent many years as a truck driver in the St. Louis area
Visitation Wednesday January 19, 2022 11am till 1pm service time at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City. Pastor Larry Blankley officiating. Burial St. James Cemetery, Edwardsville.