Michael Shawn Torres, 40, of Granite City passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born April 19, 1982 in Houston, Texas. In his free time he enjoyed working out, custom bicycles and cooking.
Michael is survived by his mother, Ruby Hall of Mt. Vernon; step-father, Timothy Welty of Mt. Vernon; daughters, Adriana and Millie Torres of Staunton; son Hayden Torres of Mt. Vernon; brother, Henry A. Torres Jr of Houston, TX; sisters Gabrielle Smith of Mt Vernon and Chelsea Torres of Houston, TX; aunts and uncles: Danny & Brenda Means, Louis & Stephanie Benham and Eugene & Kim Hall, Tillie Torres and Eve Bennett and life- long brothers: Richard Burney of Granite City and Richard Thomas of Granite City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Torres Sr.; son, Michael S. Torres Jr and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family will hold a celebration of life service at a later day.