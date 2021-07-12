Michael Scott Aaron, 49, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 4:36 p.m. Sat. July 10, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born Jan. 12, 1972 in Belleville, IL to Terry Aaron of Belleville and the late Patricia (Scott) Aaron.
On May 16, 2013 he and Jenne Lou Barger were married in Sevier Co., TN. She survives.
He was training to become the General Manager of the new Speedway in Pontoon Beach. Michael’s passion was insurance. He loved to cook and spend time with his family. His dream was to be able to travel. He always put a smile on everybody’s face and he never met a stranger.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter: Madilynn Barger of Granite City; a step-son: Tyler (MacKenzie Jeffreis) Lafave of Muskogee, OK; twin grandsons: Weston and Waylon Lafave; a sister: Natasha (Stephen) Calvin of Belleville; his best friend who was like a brother: Curt Sondag of Waterloo, IL; goddaughter: Beriah LeFlore of Lawrence, KS; aunts and uncles: Diane (Doug) Eichols, Ruth Ann (Charlie) Herzog, Chris Scott, Lynda (David) Weber and Kathy Shelton; niece: Kalleena Calvin; nephews: Sawyer, Hayden and Waylon Calvin; his beloved dogs: Arnold and Gizmo; and many cousins.
Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: Calvin & Mary Aaron and James & Vivian Scott Sr.; uncle: James H. Scott; aunts: Cheryl Aaron and Kimberly Scott; and his best dog: Clyde.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of services at 4:00 p.m. Sat. July 17, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to Stray Rescue or the Moya Moya Foundation.
