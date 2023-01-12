Michael F. Schuette II, 53, of Granite City, IL died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home.
He was born on October 9, 1969 in Granite City, IL to Michael F. and Bernice M. (Joiner) Schuette.
The loving father and grandfather was an avid St. Louis Blues and Cardinals fan. He enjoyed wildlife, vegetable and flower gardening and working outdoors. Michael enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a giving person and always willing to help others, especially his neighbors. Michael was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Granite City.
Besides his parents, Michael is survived by 2 daughters: Brittany (Hector Hernandez) Schuette of Granite City and Ashley Hart of Granite City; a son, Zachary Schuette of Granite City and the love of his life and mother of his children, Donna Gomez of Granite City. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Jaylee, Adrianna, Braiden, Noah, Andrew and Levi; a brother, Mark Schuette of Granite City; 2 sisters: Theresa (Jeff) Carney of Granite City and Donna Waltemate of Granite City and many nieces, nephews and life long friends.
Michael is preceded in death by a brother in law, Steven Waltemate and a niece, Anna Waltemate.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com