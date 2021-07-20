Michael Roe, 34, of Granite City passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home. He was born July 3, 1987 in Granite City. Michael was a store manager in Normandy, MO. Michael loved his cats and in his free time enjoyed gaming especially World of Warcraft, anything technology related and cooking.
He is survived by his maternal grandmother, Shirley Howard of Granite City; sisters, Mari Albiter of Sorento and Haley Montgomery of Granite City; lifelong best friend, Della Stetler Williams; aunt, Amanda Boyd who was raised with him like a sister and brother; aunts, Rachel Shrum and Kay Floyd; uncle, Jimmy Roe and three half-brothers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Amy (Roe) Fudge and maternal grandfather, Jim Roe.
A memorial visitation will be from noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.