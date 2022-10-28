Michael Richard Hoffman, 70, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Thurs. Oct. 27, 2022 at Bria of Columbia in Columbia, IL.
He was born Apr. 16, 1952 in Granite City to the late Helen (Gomze) Hoffman and John Hoffman Sr.
He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law: Patricia & Ed Sims of Dupo, IL; a brother and sister-in-law: John & Linda Hoffman Jr. of Fairview Heights, IL; nephew: Glen: nieces: Lisa, Stacey and Chrissy; good friend: Dave; his Davita dialysis team; many other relatives and friends; and his beloved cats: Baby, Nicki and Kitten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents: John & Mary Gomze
Services are pending.
