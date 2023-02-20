Michael Timothy Nicholson, 64, of O’Fallon, IL, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Thurs. Feb. 16, 2023 at his home while under hospice care.
He was born Apr. 28, 1958 in East St. Louis, IL to the late James T. & Garnett (Lingo) Nicholson.
Michael had been an over-the-road driver for many years. He loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, watching baseball, drag racing, boxing and listening to music.
He is survived by his companion: Linda Sturgeon of O’Fallon; 2 sons: Michael Nicholson of Wentzville, MO and Tommy Nicholson of Fairview Heights, IL; 4 grandchildren; and a brother: James Nicholson of OK.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters: Linda Sue Kiefer, Carol Jean Brown and Merry Jo Chavarria.
Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.