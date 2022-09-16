Michael Wayne Meyer, 59, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at his home on September 12, 2022. He was born January 30, 1963 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late Norbert and Glenna (Sternad) Meyer. Michael worked at the McDonalds in Collinsville with over 20 years of dedicated service in maintenance. He was an avid fan of Superman and had a love for all Superheroes of the Universe. He was a member of many superhero fan club organizations for many years and has made many lifelong friends throughout the years. He was very artistic and made many drawings for many to love. From an early childhood, he enjoyed many television show which to this day he still watches and had a remarkable memory from years back. He is survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Linda and Stanley Carnahan of Caseyville and Diane Briggs of Glen Carbon; three nieces and nephews, Stacey and Danny Moncrief, Deeana and Chris Depper and Christy and Larry Way; a nephew and niece, Stanley and Evie Carnahan III; several great nieces; great nephews; cousins; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Danny Briggs; nephew, Danny Briggs Jr.; grandmother, Mildred Meyer and his favorite uncle and aunt, Oliver and Billie Meyer. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. with Reverend Sharon Autenrieth officiating. The family invites all in attendance to wear casual clothing or your favorite superhero costume. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial bench at a later date and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com
