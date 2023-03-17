Michael Lombardi

Michael A. Lombardi, 100 of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville.
Michael was born on August 21, 1922 in Granite City, Illinois; the son of the late Arthur and Libby (Santagato) Lombardi. Michael was a retired machinist for Anheuser Busch and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Michael proudly served his country in the Army Air Corp in WW II and was an active member in the Granite City Knights of Columbus. Michael and his wife, Lora Mae had a passion for dancing and often could be seen at the Fireman’s Hall in Collinsville dancing every Saturday night. He was an avid bowler and was always ready for a round of golf. He loved to spend his free time with his family and started his day with the reading of the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Michael will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.
Michael is survived by and will be missed by his children; James Lombardi of Troy, Illinois, Jason and Dustie Lombardi of St. Charles, Missouri, Leah and Dennis Page of St. Louis, Missouri, Suzanne and Mike Houston of Nineveh, Indiana, Michele and Tom Grieve of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren, Jessica and Steven Kolisch, Derek Page, Jack Grieve, Lily Anne Grieve, Margaret Grieve, Sam Houston and fiance’ Andria Shook, Max Houston Doug Butteiger, Eleanora Lombardi, Giovanna Lombardi; brother, Robert and Kathy Lombardi and many other close family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his loving wife; Lora Mae (Coffman) Lombardi, whom he married on February 11, 1961; sisters, Ann Hamilos, Delores Mort, Mary Germanese, Virginia Roberts.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Michael’s life, funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 North Buchanan Street in Edwardsville with Fr. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will follow with full military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to Wounded Warriors www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to PGA First Tee www.firsttee.org.