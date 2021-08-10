Michael John Range, age 73, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at home with his loving family by his side. Michael was born on June 19, 1948 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Leroy Range and Julia (Lamb) Range.
Michael was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country as a corpsman in the United States Navy. On March 1, 1969, Michael married Doris Henrichs, the love of his life at St. Paul Church in Highland, IL. Michael was a faithful member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL. He retired as a Director of Respiratory Cardiology, Neurology and Sleep Lab Department at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL, after many years of dedicated service. He enjoyed cheering on and coaching his children and grandchildren in sports. Michael also enjoyed reading, gardening, taking care of his yard and playing pickleball and golfing with his family and friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Michael loved life, he loved to laugh, but most of all he loved his family. Michael will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Doris Range of Edwardsville, IL; loving children, Justin (Katie) Range of Edwardsville, IL and Stephanie (Lance) Khubchandani of Gurnee, IL; dear sisters, Judith (Bill) Russell of Granite City, IL and Donna Arnold of Granite City, IL; proud grandfather to Tyler Khubchandani, Lucas Khubchandani, Mia Range, August Range and Samuel Range; extended family and many wonderful friends.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 pm. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville, IL.
In celebration of his life, a funeral mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, with Father Jeff Goeckner officiating.
Michael will be laid to rest at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, IL, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy.
Memorial donations may be given to PBS Channel 9 or St. Boniface Catholic Church. Donations will be accepted at the church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.