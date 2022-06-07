Michael Ray Hoffman, 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:31 a.m. Tues. June 7, 2022 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.
He was born May 15, 1964 in Granite City to Janice (Valencia) Kent of Maryville, IL and the late Carl W. Hoffman.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son: Michael Hoffman; 6 grandchildren; a brother: Gene (Lori) Hoffman; step-father: Kenneth Kent; and his former spouse: Elizabeth Wilson.
Services are pending.
