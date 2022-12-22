Michael Alan Held Sr., 55, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 4:50 a.m. Sat. Dec. 17, 2022 at Granite Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.
He was born July 15, 1967 in Belleville, IL to the late George M. & Brenda (Montgomery) Held.
Michael was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of City Temple Assembly of God.
He is survived by a son: Michael Alan Held II of Granite City; and a brother: Jeffrey “Duck” Held of Pontoon Beach.
Services are private.
