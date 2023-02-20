Michael Alan Harlan, 63, of Granite City, IL passed away in his home February 19, 2023.
He was born to the late Ray and Opal (Lee) Harlan in East. St. Louis on June 30, 1959. Michael was a happy go lucky guy who loved life. He enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Mason and riding his motorcycle. He would give you the shirt off his back or help you in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.
Michael is survived by 2 step daughters; Carly Slay and Tiffany Whitt; a stepson: Joe Whitt; a grandson: Mason Levering; a sister: Connie Holmes; 4 brothers: Ray (Connie) Harlan, George (Judy) Harlan, Robert Harlan and James (Debbie) Harlan; a sister -in-law Donna Harlan, his former wife, Stephanie Harlan and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Michael is preceded in death by a sister: Debra Harlan and 3 brothers: Earl Bryson, Ronald Harlan and Gary Harlan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
