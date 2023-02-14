Michael Gulash

Michael P. Gulash, 84, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 9:15 am, at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born on April 20, 1938, in Granite City, IL, the son of Paul and Ann (Belusko) Gulash. He married Mary Gaudreault at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Granite City on July 20, 1957. She survives.
Michael worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Granite City as the laundry manager before his retirement. He was a life long member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Madison, where he was very active in the Booster Club, and then a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Michael also enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially his longtime annual hunting trips to Oklahoma.
Along with his wife, Mary, he is survived by his children, Joseph (Cathy) Gulash of Edwardsville and David (Julia) Gulash of West Point, TX; his grandchildren, Angela (Aaron) Kruse, Eric (Christi) Gulash, Lisa Ann (David) Harris, Robert Eugene (Michelle) Gulash, Brian Paul Gulash, and Katelyn May (David) Baker; his siblings, Agnes Gulash of St. Louis, and George Gulash of Rogers, AR; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Gulash; and two sisters, Mary Williams, and Theresa Gulash.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 9:30 am until time of mass at 11 am, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler as celebrant.
Inurnment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
Memorials can be made to St.Mary's Boosters and/or Our Lady Queen of Peace Charitable Fund.
Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.