Michael Carney Jr.

Michael E. Carney Jr. was born August 31 in Granite City, IL to his Mother, Carrie Ray Black and Father Michael E. Carney Sr.
He graduated from Granite City High School in 1989. He was a loving Father to his 3 children and also loving grandfather to his grandson who was the apple of his eye. All of his family was very important to him.
He was a hard worker and provided for his family for 26 years at US Steel. Mike had a very contagious laugh, enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Mike was very much loved by his family and will be missed every day. He was preceded in death by his Father Michael E. Carney Sr and Grandparents LaVerne Black, James Marteen Black and Todd and Doris Carney. He is survived along with his children, by his Mother Carrie Ray Black (Jerry Owens) his sister Angela(Ryne)Burns, his brother Joseph (Amanda) Carney, Uncle Christopher(Denise) Carney, Aunt Darla(Dennis)Harper, Uncle Thomas Black and Aunts, Sandra(Ron)Brannan, Susan(Dave)Dortch and Patricia Paz.