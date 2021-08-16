Michael Anthony Sulic Jr., 56, of Madison, IL died on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Integrity Nursing Home in Wood River, IL.
He was born on September 9, 1964 in Granite City, IL to Michael Anthony Sulic, Sr and Wanda (Shimboff) Sulic.
Michael attended the Faith in the Word Church in Mitchell, IL. He enjoyed being outdoors riding his bicycle and mowing grass.
He is survived by a brother, Earl Sulic of Madison, IL and 2 sisters: Kathy Hartman of Madison, IL and Theresa Holland of Madison, IL.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
