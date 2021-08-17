Michael Allen Yarbrough, 59, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:36 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. He was born December 4, 1961 in East St. Louis, Illinois, a son of Mildred (McGee) Hastings of Granite City and the late Ronald Hastings Sr. He married Lisa R. (Misturak) Hogan-Yarbrough on October 29, 2011 in Madison and she survives. He had over 30 years of service as a truckdriver and had worked for SS Pallet Company in Madison. The United States veterans proudly served his country with the Marine Corp. He cherished his dogs, Bob, Daisy, Willow, Timber and Pudge and his granddog, Ol’ Red. He was always ready for an adventure and exploring a place to eat. “How we gonna do this” In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Kristi Yarbrough (Matt Salzman) of Granite City; two grandchildren; a brother, Matt (Marcy) Yarbrough of Granite City; mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Pagliughi of Effingham; three brothers-in-law, John (Ashley) Misturak of Granite City, Tim (Christie) Elson of Neoga and Robert (Jennifer) Elson of Dixon, Missouri; two sisters-in-law, Holly Kramer-Lee of High Ridge, Missouri and Susie (Brian) Tolch of Dietrerich; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and a host of friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Roy Hogan III; a daughter, Amanda Yarbrough; a brother, Ronald Hastings Jr. and a great nephew, Mason Wells. Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Sharon Autenrieth officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardville. A celebration of life will be at Smokey Joe’s in Pontoon Beach following the burial. Memorials may be made to Stray Paws Rescue, 8651 Highway N. Box 204, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com